Parenting your aging parents through coronavirus

Avoid getting drawn into the conversation that other viruses like SARS or MERS or even the seasonal flu is just as dangerous as COVID_19. University of Texas Medical immunologist Vineet Menachery says it’s about multiple factors beyond age, such as immunity, preexisting conditions or chronic health factors. The more of these variables, the more susceptible to disease and risk of death. He said, “During the original SARS outbreak the leathality rate for the overall number of cases was ten percent, but that lethality rate jumped to over fifty percent in people over the age of fifty.” Why? Dr. Menachery went on to explain, “As you get older your lungs are not as elastic or as resilient as when you’re younger. Those kinds of things coupled with any kind of health issue you might have trend toward a loss of airway function and respiratory function.”