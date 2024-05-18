Firefighters save a family and pets from house fire in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department said firefighters saved a family and their pets after a house fire on Saturday morning.

Firefighters said a unit responded around 9:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire on Suzanne Way.

Three dogs and a cat were rescued from the house fire. The crew shared a photo of the cat receiving oxygen on social media.

SCFD said no injuries were reported.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the majority of the fire appeared in the air handler and extended to the roof.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida was contacted, the fire department said.

Fire appeared in air handler and extended to roof. Cause under investigation. No injuries & family safe. 3 dogs and 1 cat also rescued. @RedCrossCFL contacted. pic.twitter.com/QcONos7XSi — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 18, 2024

