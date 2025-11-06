Partly cloudy Thursday, pattern of warm afternoons to exit with the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A pleasant start to our Thursday will give way to mostly cloudy skies in Central Florida.

Afternoon temps will stay warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect a high of 80° in Orlando.

Thursday weather outlook (WFTV) Warm again Thursday, but colder weather is on the way to Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll continue to feel a slight warmup over the next few days.

Crimi said then a series of fronts to our north will move through this weekend, laying the groundwork for a big change in temperatures.

These fronts will deliver a large dose of cold air to the Channel 9 viewing area.

Thursday weather outlook (WFTV) Warm again Thursday, but colder weather is on the way to Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

The start of next week will usher in afternoon highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Morning temps will plummet, giving us lows in the 40s and wind chill values in the 30s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group