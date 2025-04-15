Patients at Melbourne medical facility urged to get tested for hepatitis C

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County is alerting a center’s patients about possible exposure to hepatitis C.

Health officials are warning people who received medical care at Lily J. Voepel, MD, Interventional Pain Management in Melbourne between 2023 and march 2025 that there may have been “unsafe infection control practices that may have occurred during their medical care.”

The health department is urging al patients from this time period to get tested for hepatitis C.

In a news release, the department stated, "Following a recent review of the facility’s practices, it was determined that proper infection control measures may not have been followed during medical care. The Department is taking proactive steps to ensure affected individuals are informed and can take appropriate action."

