Pet Alliance ‘dangerously low’ on kitten food after taking in 600 kittens in 2 months

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance is asking for kitten food donations after they said their supply has dipped “dangerously low.”

The shelter said its taken in more than 600 kittens in the last two months, which means their food supply has taken a hit.

The shelter is asking for donations of wet kitten food in poultry flavors only.

Donations can be dropped off at the Downtown Orlando cat shelter, located at 777 W. Central Blvd, or the Sanford shelter, located at 2800 County Home Road.

You can also order food to donate through the shelter’s Amazon and Chewy wish lists here.

