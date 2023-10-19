Phone scam alert issued by Marion County Sheriff’s Office

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Marion County want you to be on the lookout for a phony phone call.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said someone has been calling residents, pretending to be one of its deputies.

The agency has received several reports from concerned citizens explaining that someone left a recorded message claiming to be Detective Erik Dice from the sheriff’s office and requested a call back.

Investigators said when residents returned the phone call, a voicemail informed them they had reached Detective Dice.

MCSO said that was false information.

Officials said the scam voice messages were recorded by someone posing as Dice.

If you happen to receive one, investigators want to hear from you.

Call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-732-9111.

