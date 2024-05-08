SEE: Plane makes emergency landing along road in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. — A plane carrying two people made an emergency landing on Wednesday, the Apopka Police Department said.

The police department said around 11:30 a.m., law enforcement arrived at Shelby Industrial Drive for the plane crash.

Investigators said the plane sustained wing damage in flight.

Read: Orange County funeral home presented wrong body for viewing, family says

There were two passengers, but neither of them were injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified.

Read: Person dies in Sanford house fire

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group