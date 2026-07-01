Pokémon fans get sneak peek at LEGO Pokémon experience in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Pokémon fans heading to LEGOLAND Florida Resort this summer can get a sneak peek at a new interactive LEGO experience ahead of its official store release.

The resort announced Wednesday that LEGO Pokémon will be the main attraction at the new Play Zone during this year’s LEGO Festival, which takes place from July 20 to August 16.

This limited-time experience invites guests to explore an interactive LEGO Pokémon world with the new LEGO SMART Play system. Visitors can build snacks for their Pokémon, make a LEGO Poké Ball, train Pokémon for battles, and snap photos with a giant LEGO Pikachu model.

LEGOLAND says festival guests will be among the first in the world to try the LEGO Pokémon SMART Play system before the toy line debuts in August.

The LEGO Festival also features four other themed zones, Music, Creative, Chill-Out, and the LEGO F1 Thrill Zone, all offering interactive family activities.

Admission to the event is included with regular park tickets.

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