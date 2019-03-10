0 Police: Death investigation underway at Winnie Palmer Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Sunday morning at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police were called to the hospital shortly after 10:45 a.m. because a body was discovered in a vehicle, Orlando police Lt. Diego Toruno said.

"Security advised a white female drove up to the valet area was argumentative and asking for medical assistance for a female passenger," Toruno said. "Hospital staff determined she was deceased."

Police said the driver became combative and pulled out a knife.

Hospital security officers and police officers detained the driver without incident, investigators said.

The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown but that lockdown has since been lifted, Toruno said.

The main entrance of the hospital remains closed because of the investigation.

The incident happened in unincorporated Orange County, Orlando police Sgt. Eduardo Bernal said, but he did not say where.

No other details were given.

