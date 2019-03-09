ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County elementary school teacher was arrested Friday after accusations he molested a child, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Julio Soto was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.
Soto was teaching fifth grade at Castle Creek Elementary School, according to the school’s website.
Detectives said anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.
OCSO has arrested Julio Soto, a teacher at Castle Creek Elementary School on charges of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Child. Detectives are investigating whether there are other possible victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/0aI1Yh9AaR— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 9, 2019
