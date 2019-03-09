  • BREAKING NEWS: Orange County elementary school teacher accused of molesting child, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County elementary school teacher was arrested Friday after accusations he molested a child, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said Julio Soto was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Soto was teaching fifth grade at Castle Creek Elementary School, according to the school’s website.

    Detectives said anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories