3 students arrested, officer assaulted after fight at University High School, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three students have been arrested after a fight at University High School, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said two students were arrested for fighting and one is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.
Related Headlines
WFTV’s Skywitness helicopter flew over the school around 1 p.m. and saw several deputies responding to the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Officials investigate battery allegation against Osceola High School principal
- Florida man attempted to board flight headed to Orlando with grenade launcher, TSA says
- Extreme wind gust rocks Norwegian cruise ship; several passengers, crew members injured
- VIDEO: Georgia girl was starved, beaten and kept in a cage, police say
Officials did not say what led to the fight but said there are no significant injures.
WFTV reporter Karen Parks is headed to the school to gather more information.
This story will update once we have more information.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}