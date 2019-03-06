  • 3 students arrested, officer assaulted after fight at University High School, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three students have been arrested after a fight at University High School, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said two students were arrested for fighting and one is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

    WFTV’s Skywitness helicopter flew over the school around 1 p.m. and saw several deputies responding to the incident. 

    Officials did not say what led to the fight but said there are no significant injures.

