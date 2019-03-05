TSA: Florida man attempted to board flight headed to Orlando with grenade launcher

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Florida man's baggage was a cause for a concern after airport officials spotted unassembled parts of a military grade rocket propelled grenade launcher packed inside.
The man, who is a resident of St. Augustine, was stopped at the Lehigh Valley International Aiport in Pennsylvania with a bag conataining the weapon's barrel, trigger, sights and grenade.
Related Headlines
The man was temporarily stopped for questioning, but it was later determined that while the components of the device could be assembled, the launcher was not functional and the grenade was a replica.
TRENDING NOW:
- Whatever happened to staying on Daylight Saving Time in Florida?
- As many as 23 dead after tornado whips through eastern Alabama
- PHOTOS: Luke Perry through the years
- VIDEO: Dog bites off 4-year-old’s arm as child tries to pet it, reports say
He later told officials that he believed he could board the flight with the iteams in a checked bag.
The items were confiscated and the man was able to catch his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport without incident.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}