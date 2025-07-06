Florida lottery launches five new Scratch-Off games, available at retailers statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery introduces five exciting new scratch-off games across the state in the ‘Week For Life’ category—something new for players to enjoy!

The Florida Lottery explains that these new scratch-off games allow players to win significant cash prizes, with ticket prices from $1 to $20. The most rewarding game is the $10,000 ‘Week For Life’, featuring over $225 million in total cash prizes.

The $10,000 ‘Week For Life’ scratch-off costs $20 and offers four top prizes of $10,000 weekly for life. For $10, players can buy the $5,000 ‘Week For Life’ game, offering $158 million in prizes.

The $2,500 ‘Week For Life’ game, for $5, offers four top prizes and over $106.2 million in total cash. The $1,000 ‘Week For Life’ game, costing $2, provides four top prizes and $30 million in cash.

For only $1, players can join the $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE game, featuring over $11.8 million in cash prizes and a winning chance of 1 in 4.83.

Starting July 1, 2025, players can enter their non-winning ‘Week For Life’ and ‘CASH4LIFE’ tickets for more chances to win cash in the For Life Bonus Play. Two drawings will be held, with prizes from $1,000 to $25,000.

