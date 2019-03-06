Officials investigate battery allegation against Osceola High School principal

KISSIMMEE, Fl. - An investigation into the behavior of the Osceola High School principal is underway after a student has come forward with accusations of battery.
The allegations against Principal Nia Campbell stem from an incident following the boys basketball game on March 1.
Officials said that only one person has come forward with claims.
District leadership and School Board General Counsel have reviewed circulated video of said incident and have said they found no cause to remove Campbell from her duties, according to the Osceola County School District.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kissimmee Police Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
