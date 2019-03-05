Several guests, crew members injured after 'extreme' gust of wind rocks Norwegian cruise ship

Several guests and crew members were injured aboard a Norwegian cruise ship on Sunday after an “extreme” gust of wind rocked the boat, according to the cruise line.
The Norwegian Escape is scheduled to dock at Port Canaveral Tuesday morning as part of its regularly scheduled itinerary.
The cruise line said there was no damage to the ship and that those who were injured are being treated by the ship’s medical staff.
The cruise line said that the “extreme” gust of wind clocked in at 100 knots, which translates to more than 100 miles per hour.
Just before midnight on Sunday, March 3, Norwegian Escape encountered unexpected weather in the form of a sudden, extreme gust of wind, estimated at 100 knots, which resulted in the ship heeling to the port side. (cont.)— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 4, 2019
Several injuries were reported and those guests and crew received immediate attention or are being treated by the ship’s medical staff. There was no damage to the ship; she remains fully operational and continues her scheduled itinerary. (cont.)— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 4, 2019
She is currently headed to Port Canaveral for an anticipated early arrival on March 5. Neither the current itinerary, nor the next sailing are expected to be impacted.— Cruise Norwegian (@CruiseNorwegian) March 4, 2019
