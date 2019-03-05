  • Several guests, crew members injured after 'extreme' gust of wind rocks Norwegian cruise ship

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Several guests and crew members were injured aboard a Norwegian cruise ship on Sunday after an “extreme” gust of wind rocked the boat, according to the cruise line.

    The Norwegian Escape is scheduled to dock at Port Canaveral Tuesday morning as part of its regularly scheduled itinerary.

    The cruise line said there was no damage to the ship and that those who were injured are being treated by the ship’s medical staff.

    The cruise line said that the “extreme” gust of wind clocked in at 100 knots, which translates to more than 100 miles per hour.

