Man arrested after attempting to drown toddler in apartment complex pool, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is in custody after deputies said he attempted to drown a toddler in an Orange County apartment complex pool Monday night.
Deputies said family members jumped into the pool and saved the child, who was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in stable condition.
The man fled the scene before deputies arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday, but deputies said he returned while deputies were still at the apartment complex, which is off Apopka Vineland Road and Colonial Drive.
Deputies said the suspect rammed a patrol car and the exit gate of the Lake Sherwood Apartment complex as he tried to flee again.
Deputies said they were able to arrest the man, and that no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. They said the suspect is related to the toddler, but did not specify their relationship.
WFTV’s Sarahbeth Ackerman is live on scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for live updates.
#BREAKING @orangecosheriff have NOW confirmed a man attempted to drown a toddler in a pool at this Lake Sherwood apartment complex off London Crest Drive @wftv pic.twitter.com/sRrMm7EKfY— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) March 5, 2019
BREAKING: Orange County deputies say they have just arrested a man accused of trying to drown a toddler. @SAckermanWFTV has been at the scene all morning and has more right now on @WFTV #wftv pic.twitter.com/zHqsXRCfr1— Daralene Jones (@DJonesWFTV) March 5, 2019
