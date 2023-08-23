Police investigate deadly crane accident in Palm Bay

PAML BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay are investigating a deadly crane accident Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to respond after reports of an accident at a construction site near Valencia Street and San Filippo Drive.

Police said it appears a crane operator, while working in the area, may have touched the power lines.

After possibly striking the power lines, the crane also caught fire, police said.

Power outages and street closures are ongoing in the area.

Police confirmed one person has died, but did not give additional details.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

