0 Police: Man barricades himself after crashing stolen police vehicle in College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man barricaded himself early Saturday in the College Park neighborhood after he crashed a stolen police vehicle, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. about a suspicious person at Princeton Street and North Orange Avenue.

"When officer made contact with the subject, he jumped in OPD vehicle and took off, crashing a short time later," the agency said in a tweet.

The man barricaded himself after crashing at Elizabeth Avenue and West Princeton Street near Princeton Elementary School, investigators said. Police didn't specify in what the suspect is barricading himself.

"Right now, we are working to bring a safe resolution for everyone involved," OPD said in a tweet. "Please stay away from the area of Princeton between Edgewater and Orange and remain in your homes."

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

OPD working a barricade situation where suspect stole a police cruiser and crashed it at Elizabeth and Princeton. Mobile Command Unit just arrived at the scene! pic.twitter.com/oBYgsRhBk4 — Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) June 9, 2018

Right now, we are working to bring a safe resolution for everyone involved. Please stay away from the area of Princeton between Edgewater and Orange and remain in your homes. pic.twitter.com/mLeL4ohL7S — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 9, 2018

At 11:25 pm, OPD responded to a suspicious person call near Princeton & Orange. When officer made contact with the subject, he jumped in OPD vehicle and took off, crashing a short time later at Princeton & Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/nvy47DHDvJ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 9, 2018

OPD working a barricaded subject who stole a police vehicle and crashed it at Princeton St and Elizabeth. We are advising everyone in the area to stay in their homes. pic.twitter.com/uaIjNPb6uz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 9, 2018

