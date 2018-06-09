  • Police: Man barricades himself after crashing stolen police vehicle in College Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man barricaded himself early Saturday in the College Park neighborhood after he crashed a stolen police vehicle, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said they were called shortly before 11:30 p.m. about a suspicious person at Princeton Street and North Orange Avenue.

    "When officer made contact with the subject, he jumped in OPD vehicle and took off, crashing a short time later," the agency said in a tweet.

    The man barricaded himself after crashing at Elizabeth Avenue and West Princeton Street near Princeton Elementary School, investigators said. Police didn't specify in what the suspect is barricading himself.

    "Right now, we are working to bring a safe resolution for everyone involved," OPD said in a tweet. "Please stay away from the area of Princeton between Edgewater and Orange and remain in your homes."

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News beginning at 5 a.m. for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man barricades himself after crashing stolen police vehicle in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Picturesque clouds before storms rolled in; weekend forecast

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arm found in gator pulled from Florida lake after woman reported missing

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Pinecone' the alligator bludgeoned, mutilated at ChampionsGate pond

  • Headline Goes Here

    Can you outrun an alligator, and other myths explained