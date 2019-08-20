Police: Neighbors tackle incoherent Florida man after he throws brick through window

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Residents of a Lake Howard community held a man at gunpoint, before tackling him, after he threw a brick through a window of a neighbor’s home, Winter Haven police said.
Brandon Jo Patterson, 32, was arrested Monday. Authorities said neighbors saw Patterson, who appeared to be incoherent, walk up to a home on Lake Howard Drive in Winter Haven and hit a window with his belt.
A witness began banging on his own window in hopes of interrupting Patterson. Patterson then turned his attention on the neighbor and threw a brick into the window, shattering the glass, officers said.
The resident then grabbed his firearm as Patterson walked toward him, officers said. The resident fired one round in the direction of the broken window where Patterson was approaching, authorities said.
The shot did not hit Patterson.
The resident of the first home confronted Patterson, and both neighbors tackled him and held him down until police arrived, investigators said.
Police said Patterson was taken to Winter Haven Hospital to be medically evaluated.
“After being interviewed, it is still unclear why Patterson acted in the manner he did," a news release said.
Once Patterson was medically cleared, he was taken to the Polk County Jail on charges of throwing a deadly missile at building, attempted burglary of dwelling, burglary of an occupied structure and aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
