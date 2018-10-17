Police: Sanford man accused of sexually battering 13-year-old girl

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Sanford man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual battery on a child after allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl earlier this year.
A report from the Sanford Police Department says the crime allegedly occurred sometime after Feb. 14 but wasn’t reported until July when the girl found out she was pregnant.
Ervin Lopez Ramos was arrested at his home in Sanford Oct. 16. The report says the victim allegedly met Lopez Ramos through a friend. The police report indicates that the victim told police that Lopez Ramos picked her up and dropped her back off at school before and after battering her at his home.
The victim told police that she told Lopez Ramos no numerous times.
Lopez Ramos denied the allegations during an interview with officers but said he couldn’t remember anything from one night when they were “drinking and smoking.” According to the police report, he said “he could have had sex with her on that night.”
Lopez Ramos is being held at the John. E. Polk Correctional Facility on $35,000 bond.
