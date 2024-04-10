Police search for missing 16-year-old after her McDonald’s shift

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department said a 16-year-old girl is missing after leaving her job at a fast-food restaurant.

Police said Jasmine Snyder was last seen on April 5 at the McDonald’s on East Mitchell Hammock Road around 7:22 p.m.

She was wearing her McDonald’s uniform and did not return.

Investigators said Snyder is about 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

Read: Eternal Knights: UCF honors student killed in crash on the way to orientation

Law enforcement does not know where the teen is.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the detectives with the Oviedo Police Department at detectives@cityofoviedo.net or 407-971-5700.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group