Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland.
Deputies said the suspect was armed and has died.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
