Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating deputy-involved shooting

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland.

    Deputies said the suspect was armed and has died.

    No deputies were injured in the incident.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

