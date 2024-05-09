Port Canaveral chooses new cruise terminal location

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Within two years, Port Canaveral plans to have a new cruise terminal at the port’s existing North 8 Berth.

Port Canaveral CEO, John Murray told us, there’s an immediate need to support growing cruise operations.

Murray added, “We have a point now we’re starting to turn business away from Port Canaveral. It’s not going to Port Everglades in Miami. All our ports in Florida on the east coast and south ports are full.”

Murray said the proposed north side cruise terminal would require fewer modifications and cost less money than the port’s previous $175-million-dollar plan to build a southside cruise terminal around Bluepoints Marina.

The port hasn’t ruled out placing a terminal there in the future. The new terminal should be operational by the summer of 2026.

