Workers relocate gator from Flagler County park

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator has become an attraction in Flagler County, forcing officials to relocate it this week.

The five-foot gator was in Wadsworth Park, just off Mood Boulevard.

After receiving reports of people feeding the gator, the county had to have it removed for the public’s and the gator’s safety.

Over time, the gator that was removed had grown a following, even being featured on social media sites and travel pages.

When Eyewitness News was at the park, they encountered another gator who swam right up to the boardwalk to be near us.

Assistant Director of General Services Mike Lagasse said that gators could suffer the same fate if people don’t learn to leave them alone.

“We have seen people out here every time we show up, and there are people out here looking for the alligators,” said Lagasse. “So it has become kind of a common understanding that there may be an alligator out here that you can feed, which is not accurate. It’s against county code and state law to feed alligators.”

Families who frequent the park don’t want to see any gators go.

“He isn’t bothering anybody,” said Lorrie Sibole. “It’s his natural habitat.”

The concern for the county is public safety and ensuring the gators can grow and thrive without disruption.

“It may take them out of a pattern where they know when to get food, they know how to live,” said Lagasse.

The county recently put up new signs asking people to keep away from the wildlife in the water.

