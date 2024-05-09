SEE: Gator spotted in roadway near SR 408 entry ramp in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An alligator was spotted Wednesday morning near a State Road 408 entry ramp in Orlando.

Police received a call shortly after 7:15 a.m. reporting a gator in the road near South John Young Parkway and West Church Street -- not far from the ramp.

Police closed the lane while they waited for an alligator catcher to arrive at the scene.

The alligator was picked up shortly before 9 a.m.

