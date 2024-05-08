Hoof pursuit: Marion County deputies corral 2 escaped goats

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies received a call for a goat that escaped its enclosure on April 26.

When deputies Victoria Hammons and Federico Peguero arrived at the scene that morning, the goat felt “baaa-d,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The goat, named “Billy the Kid,” tried to avoid them.

In a hoof pursuit, Deputy Hammons corralled the goat and returned it to its pen.

Nearby residents said a larger female goat was also trapped in the chain-link fencing of a pen.

Deputy Hammons untangled the goat, who had recently given birth.

