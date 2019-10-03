0 Pregnant mother's suspected killer a convicted felon, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 24-year-old pregnant mother of two was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, and her brother was shot and critically injured while coming to her rescue, Orange County deputies said.

Markeith Loyd, 41, a convicted felon, is suspected in the killing, investigators said.

Sade Dixon was shot Tuesday night outside her home in the 6000 block of Long Peak Drive near Clarcona Ocoee and Pine Hills roads, deputies said.

“I don't even know where to go. Right now I'm just numb,” said Dixon’s mother, Stephanie Dixon-Daniels.

WATCH: Heartbroken mother pleads for daughter's killer to come forward

Deputies said he's considered armed and dangerous, and ask that anyone who knows where he is to call 911.

"We don't want nobody retaliating, keeping it real for the 'hood', because the 'hood' ain't bringing my child back," said father Ron Daniels. Orange County court records show Orlando police and Orange County deputies have arrested Loyd 20 times since 1994. His record includes multiple convictions that year, including one for first-degree battery and another for open carrying of weapons. They also show he spent four years in a state prison for battery on a law enforcement officer. He was released in 2002. Dixon's brother, Ronald Steward, was critically injured when he tried to come to Dixon's aid, deputies said. "He's always there for his siblings, always," said Dixon-Daniels. Dixon was the mother of a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old. The children, another brother and Dixon's parents were inside at the time of the shooting, deputies said. “She was a phenomenal woman. She did everything she possibly could for her children,” said Dixon-Daniels. None of the other bystanders were injured in the shooting, investigators said.

Dixon's brother (26yo Ronald Steward) who was shot as he came to her rescue is still in critical condition. #WFTV — Cuthbert Langley (@CLangleyWFTV) December 14, 2016

Steward remained hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Tuesday night's shooting took place just outside the Pine Hills neighborhood, where a spate of fatal and nonfatal shootings have recently taken place.

Pastor Kelvin Cobaris visited Dixon’s family Monday. He has visited a string of grieving families in Orange County since the recent uptick in violence.

“While this situation may have been a little different from others, it’s still the same. A life has been taken,” said Cobaris.

On Sunday, five people were shot, one of them fatally, on North Lane Plaza.

An innocent bystander was hit by crossfire Wednesday while sitting in her car with her 5-year-old daughter. She died Thursday.

A neighbor of Dixon's told Channel 9 that the young woman will be missed.

"She was such a sweet woman," the neighbor said. "It's just a bad situation."

As for Loyd, Dixon-Daniels had a warning.

"I want him to turn himself in," she said. "If he don't turn himself in, he's going to suffer the consequences."

Orange County deputies need help looking for Markeith Loyd. Deputies say he's wanted for the murder of an expectant mom. pic.twitter.com/pK7DW1is6b — Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 14, 2016

