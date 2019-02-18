President Trump in Miami for speech on political turmoil in Venezuela

MIAMI, Fla. - President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech in Miami Monday about the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela.
It's a move that could embolden interim President Juan Guaidó and put further pressure on Nicolás Maduro to leave the country.
Channel 9's Christopher Heath is at Florida International University, where the president will deliver the speech.
Hours before the speech, a protester climbed a crane across the street from the college campus.
The man was up there for about two and half hours Monday morning, but was seen coming down, escorted by police.
While on the crane, the man had an American flag and a banner that read “Mr. Presidente” and some other words that couldn't be seen.
It's unclear exactly what the man was protesting.
