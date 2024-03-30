Property across from Florida Mall to be redeveloped

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A national investor is looking to convert an extended stay hotel across from the Florida Mall into apartments, according to plans filed with Orange County.

Plans filed March 18 on behalf of Washington-based developer Sage Investment Group would transform the Stayable Suites at 8700 S. Orange Blossom Trail into 206 multifamily units, as well as add 5,000 square feet of retail space.

The plans request to rezone 4.48 acres from C-1 to a planned development. The property was purchased in 2020 for $6.6 million by 8700 OBT Orlando Holdings LLC.

