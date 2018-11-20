Proposed 41-story skyscraper would be the tallest in Orlando's skyline

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city leaders will hear a proposal to build Orlando's tallest skyscraper in the downtown area on Tuesday.
The 41-story tower, called Zoi House, would go at the corner of Livingston Street and Orange Avenue.
Related Headlines
The project would include 300 multifamily units as well as retail and office space all within steps of the Orange County Courthouse and the Lynx SunRail transit center.
>>> Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News live <<<
“I think the more places that have higher-end things going on the better downtown will be,” said downtown resident Mark Arnott.
Santa Labellman, owner of La Belle Furs, said they’ve been in the same building since the 1950s and have seen little growth in the area.
“I'm looking forward to seeing more traffic, more walk-by traffic. I believe that all the apartments coming in and all the retail businesses coming up I think we are going to see nice downtown growth in the Orlando area,” Labellman said.
But not everyone's happy. Another nearby business owner said he fears the footprint of the proposed building will force him out, along with many others.
The municipal planning board is scheduled to discuss the project Tuesday morning, and based on the board's recommendations it will be up to the Orlando City Council whether or not to approve the project.
Tune in to Eyewitness News at noon for the latest updates from the meeting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}