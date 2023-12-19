Publix shopping center in Central Florida sells for big bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Space Coast shopping center that was built in 1959 and renovated in 2022 has traded hands in a high-dollar deal.

Melbourne Shopping Center — a 211,000-square-foot, Publix Super Market-anchored retail property at 1301-1441 S. Babcock St. near downtown Melbourne — sold for $14.3 million on Dec. 11, Brevard County records show.

The property, whose other tenants include Big Lots, Bealls Outlet, Conn’s, Dollar Tree, Pizza Hut and Pet Supermarket, was sold by Beachwood, Ohio-based Site Centers Corp. to Beverly, Massachusetts-based Brookwood Financial Partners, a private equity real estate investment firm.

