Rain chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain on Tuesday.
Our coastal areas will see a few showers on Tuesday morning.
Central Florida will have a 30% chance of seeing a passing shower throughout the day.
Our area will also be warmer, with highs in the mid-to upper-80s in the afternoon.
We will be in the upper 80s the rest of the week with a chance of a passing shower each day.
Rain and storm chances will be higher over the weekend.
