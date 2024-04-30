Why Orlando restaurants are teaming up on menus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

When the team at Pigzza — the Mills Avenue eatery from founder Thomas Ward of Pig Floyd’s fame — approached Jeff’s Bagel Run about a menu collaboration, Jeff Perera said he couldn’t agree fast enough.

“We love everything that comes out of their kitchen, and we were excited about working together to bring something to customers that we knew they would love,” said Perera.

What resulted is limited-time menu items at both restaurants, inspired by Ward’s childhood memories of making pizza bagels. “I thought we could do that, but with the best ingredients in Florida between the two brands,” he said.

