ORLANDO, Fla. — The next three days will be hot!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Sanford/Leesburg can hit records three days in a row.

Dry weather will mainly persist, so we’ll also monitor the risk of brushfires.

Thursday looks to be the hottest, near 100 degrees in some inland spots.

Stay cool.

Record heat on the way for Wednesday The next three days will be hot. (George Waldenberger/WFTV)

A weak front arrives Saturday, bringing the temps back down to around 90, but not much of a cooldown.

Mother’s Day looks nice in the upper 80s.

Then another front early next week should cool things down into the lower 80s and may introduce a much wetter week of weather.

Not a bad thing, as we need rain.

