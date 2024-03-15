Restaurant known for being the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” opening in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. — Huey Magoo’s to open a brand new location in Lake Nona with a ribbon cutting event on March 26 at 10:30 am.

The 2,800 square foot free standing restaurant features an outdoor patio, drive-thru and a mobile pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window at their scheduled time.

The first 100 guests who visit that day will be gifted with a Huey Magoo’s swag bag including a FREE 3-Piece Tender Meal card for use on their next visit.

“The opening of Huey Magoo’s Lake Nona, our brand-new corporate training store and our first corporate drive-thru store, is a huge event for the company!” says Andy Howard President and CEO. “We are very excited to bring our growing franchise family in from all over the country to train, connect and experience the joy and passion behind the one-and-only ‘filet mignon of chicken’.” Director of Training Travis Dodge continues, “It’s an honor to lead our exceptional training department and work with Huey Magoo’s incredible franchisees and guests. Having our new corporate training store in the booming Lake Nona region will certainly take us to the next level, and we look forward to celebrating the grand opening with everyone soon.”

For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com, and call 407-308-0565 for the Lake Nona restaurant.

