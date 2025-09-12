Local

Royal Caribbean pauses cruises to Haiti amid crime concerns

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Royal Caribbean has paused its cruises to Haiti, including its private destination Labadee, until at least April 2026.

The decision comes as the cruise line exercises caution due to ongoing safety concerns in Haiti. The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 advisory against travel to the country, citing risks such as kidnapping, crime and civil unrest.

Travelers said the ban makes sense.

“If they were going to reroute me to another place, like the Bahamas or Bermuda or anything, I would be more than willing to do that. Absolutely, because safety is number one, security,” said cruise passenger Cynthia Cummings.

