Sales of $2M homes in Central Florida soar

Metro Orlando had a significant uptick in the number of multimillion-dollar homes sold this year — both in comparison to 2022 and especially in contrast to 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 26 homes in Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties sold for $2 million or more so far in 2023, according to Orlando Regional Realtor Association data shared with Orlando Business Journal — with the entire fourth-quarter still left. That’s 30% more than the 20 homes that sold at that price point in all of 2022 and 142% more than 2019′s 11 such home sales.

There’s a similar trend for homes selling for $1 million and up, with 121 such sales having occurred this year. That’s up from 118 such sales in all of 2022, and just 50 sales at that price point in all of 2019.

