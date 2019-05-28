Sanford business owner accused of exposing himself to employee

SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford business owner is accused of groping and exposing himself in front of an employee at a storage facility Friday, according to an arrest report.
Anthony Sirica, 55, is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and indecent exposure, court records show.
According to the arrest report, Sirica rubbed the breast of the victim, described as a “general laborer” for Sirica, while the victim was assisting him with some boxes at Magnolia Self Storage on Magnolia Avenue.
After the victim said he rubbed her breast, the woman told police Sirica walked toward her with his jeans unzipped and his genitals exposed before forcing the victim’s hand down to touch his genitals, the arrest report states.
The report states the victim used her phone to surreptitiously record part of the encounter.
Police said Sirica can be heard saying in the video, “All kidding aside, once you start, I won’t do that because you will be on my payroll and it becomes a different story.”
During an interview, Siricia denied ever having "sexual relations" with the victim to police, according to the arrest report.
