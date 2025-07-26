Sanford man sentenced to life in prison for killing landlord

SANFORD, Fla. — The Office of the State Attorney said a Sanford man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for killing his landlord and attempted murder for shooting a neighbor.

Andre Crist, 54, was found guilty by a jury of murder and attempted murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred three years ago in the backyard of a house on Anderson Circle where Crist rented a studio apartment.

Assistant State Attorney Jacob Polk stated, “Mr. Cliff Perard was shot and killed outside his residence by the defendant, Andre Crist, during a dispute over eviction.” Sanford police arrested Crist in July 2022 after discovering Perard’s body in the backyard.

Circuit Judge Melanie Chase sentenced Crist to two life sentences for the murder and attempted murder convictions and 15 years for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

