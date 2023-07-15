Saturday: Food distribution in west Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of Winter Garden-area families can pick up free, nutritious food items on Saturday morning.

Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank for a food distribution event.

It will get underway at 10 a.m. and be held in the parking lot of Kingdom Culture Church, located at:

12201 West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Organizers said the event will be drive-thru style; volunteers will hand out food to cars that line up to participate.

Wilson said her office also worked closely with the Tildenville Safe Neighborhoods Program to coordinate the July 14 food giveaway.

The community outreach effort is expected to provide food for about 500 families.

Supplies will be given to residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

