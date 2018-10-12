0 School bus crashes into pool after Jeep tries to avoid dead cat in road, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus carrying nine children took a nose dive into a swimming pool Friday morning after being involved in a crash with a Jeep, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at the scene that they believe that the driver of the Jeep Cherokee may have tried to swerve to avoid a dead cat in the road.

The driver of the Jeep was taken the hospital to be treated for non-seirous injuries. The three children in the vehicle are OK.

Photos: School bus crashes into pool

Troopers said that after the crash, the bus was being redirected and somehow veered through a wooden fence and into a pool.

Only the front of the bus was in the pool.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. at Rushwood Court and Willowwood Street in the Pine Hills area.

On scene of school bus crash in Orange County. It appears bus drove into a yard. Neighbors say there’s a pool in that yard. No word on injuries. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/EDk0YxSTPJ — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) October 12, 2018

According to an FHP report, it's still unclear which vehicle caused the crash.

It said the school bus driver was in the west lanes of Willowwood Street and the Jeep was heading east on Willowwood Street.

Troopers said each driver told them that the other vehicle swerved into their lane. The front of the bus struck the left front side of the Jeep, troopers said. Then, the bus redirected to the south shoulder and went through the fence before going into the pool, according to the report.

The homeowner had already begun helping children off the bus when troopers arrived.

Neither the children or school bus driver were injured.

A hazmat crew responded to the scene because fuel was leaking into the pool.

No other information was released.

Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Jeff Deal for updates.



#trafficalert #crash schoolbus vs Jeep-Willowwood St/Rushmore Ct. 9 children & bus driver NOT INJURED, Female Jeep driver was injured, though not seriously. Nose of the school bus ended up in a swimming pool. Fuel leak in pool, Squad en route for HazMat. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/0fdaufouil — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 12, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.