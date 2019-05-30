0 School's out for summer! Attorney general gives safety tips to students, parents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Most Florida public school students have started summer vacation, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging students and parents to take steps to ensure a safe summer break.

Moody's office sent out a news release containing tips on how to stay safe this summer:

Don’t share too much information: Create a list of things children should never post or share online–such as birthdates, full names, addresses and phone numbers–and make sure they understand why it is important to keep this information private.



Be careful about what you post: The internet isn’t private. Once children share a post, picture or video, they cannot control how others will use it, and it can never be permanently deleted. Teach children to be thoughtful and cautious about what they post and share online.



Only connect with people you know: Predators can easily create fake profiles to hide their identities, so instruct children to only connect with friends they actually know in real life. Also check children’s privacy settings regularly to make sure strangers cannot see their profiles.



Keep locations private: Many apps, networks and devices have geo-tagging features that broadcast locations. This information could lead a stalker directly to a child, so make sure these features are deactivated.



Protect passwords: Create strong passwords for children and make sure they know to never share passwords with anyone except their parents or trusted adults.



For more information about cybersafety check out the Department of Homeland Security "Chatting with Kids about Being Online" booklet from the Stop.Think.Connect.™ Campaign. For more information about the campaign, click or tap here.

