APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka police are asking for the public’s help in finding a ‘vehicle of interest,’ that may have been involved in a shooting.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On March 9, around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting call near Myrtle Street and Lake Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Read: Orlando couple charged with attempted murder for planned shooting in Lake County neighborhood

The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

After initial Investigation, detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Read: Winter Park leaders discuss state budget proposal that blocks bans on gas leaf blowers

If you have any information on this shooting or know anything or anyone related to the vehicle pictured below, call Apopka Police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

See surveillance pic: Police seek car possibly used in Apopka shooting See surveillance pic: Police seek car possibly used in Apopka shooting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group