SEE: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure centerpiece installed overnight

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney employees have officially “crowned” an upcoming Walt Disney World attraction.

Overnight, Disney Imagineers installed a tiara-topped water tower, which will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney Parks tweeted Tuesday morning.

The water tower has “Tiana’s Foods” painted on it, in addition to “employee owned” and “Est. 1927.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be a reimagining of the classic Splash Mountain attraction. it will take guests on a musical adventure picking up where the film left off, according to Disney.

Riders will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration, hearing original music and seeing familiar faces along the way.

Walt Disney Imagineers have been traveling to Louisiana to ensure Tiana’s Bayou Adventure authentically captures the heart and soul of New Orleans.

The attraction opens in late 2024.

