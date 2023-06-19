Disney announces new events, returning favorites for holiday season

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new way to celebrate the holidays at Walt Disney World will allow guests to enjoy the season in style.

Disney Jollywood Nights, a new, specially ticketed and limited-capacity after-hours event, will transform Disney’s Hollywood Studios with sparkling décor, sounds of modern beats, craft cocktails, food and plenty of nostalgia, Disney said in a blog post.

The event runs 10 select nights Nov. 11 through Dec. 20 from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their holiday best or festive flair and dance the night away to merry mashups, indulge in divine treats and bubbling spirits and snap selfies with iconic Disney characters.

The party wraps up with “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” which will utilize music, fireworks, special effects and dazzling state-of-the-art projections, Disney said.

Some attractions will be opened for the after-hours event, including Slinky Dog Dash, Rock N’ Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will also be open and utilize a virtual queue during the event, Disney said.

Tickets go on sale July 6 and range from $159 to $179 per person. Click here for details.

In addition to Disney Jollywood Nights, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return to Magic Kingdom and run for 25 select nights Nov. 9-Dec. 22, Disney said.

Very Merry, also a separately ticketed event, will feature festive favorites such as the “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” stage show, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks,” and “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” and more, Disney said.

Some classic attractions will also be open during Very Merry, including TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will also use a virtual queue during Very Merry.

Tickets for Very Merry go on sale July 6. Click here for information.

Other holiday fun Disney announced for this year is the new “Frozen Holiday Surprise,” in front of Cinderella Castle, the Merry Menagerie winter animals at Animal Kingdom, the return of the Candlelight Processional and International Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT, the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll, appearances by Santa Claus himself and more.

