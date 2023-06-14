Disney announces Halloween, Christmas cruises for 2024

LAKE BUENA , Fla. — Spooky fun and merry magic will return to the high seas late next year.

Disney Cruise Line announced Friday that Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises will return in 2024, just in time for Halloween and Christmas.

The cruises will feature rare itineraries to Hawaii and the South Pacific, and more opportunities to visit Disney’s newest island destination in The Bahamas, a news release states.

Halloween on the High Seas will run on Disney Cruise Line from mid-September through October 2024 and bring the fun of the season with characters in costume, dancing, themed food and drink and more.

Very Merrytime Cruises will run from mid-November to December 2024. The Disney Cruise Line fleet will be decked with holiday cheer from bow to stern. There will be themed activities, celebrations and more, according to Disney

