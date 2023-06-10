Limited-time Indiana Jones pop-up bar whips into Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — As Indiana Jones gears up for his (rumored) final adventure, guests visiting Walt Disney World this summer can join in on the adventure.

The Den of Destiny, a limited-time pop-up bar, has officially opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a limited time to coincide with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” hitting theaters June 30.

The pop-up bar will feature exclusive drinks, photo ops inspired by the film franchise, costumes and props and more, Disney said in an Instagram post.

Disney also announced new Indiana Jones merchandise is also heading to the park.

