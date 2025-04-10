Segregation and Sacrifice: Central Florida honors the all-Latino 65th infantry regiment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida leaders are shining a light on a distinguished group of veterans that served in the U.S. 65th Infantry Regiment.

The 65th also known as the “Borinqueneers,” were nicknamed for the Taino Indians who were the native inhabitants of Puerto Rico, or Borinquen. The unit is an all Hispanic group made of mostly Puerto Rican soldiers.

The Borinqueneers distinguished themselves for their bravery, with members fighting in both world wars and the Korean War while enduring discrimination and generally unfair treatment.

According to the VA, The Borinqueneers were the largest, longest standing, and only segregated active duty Latino unit in military history.

The regiment’s service during the Korean War earned the unit 2,700 Purple Hearts, as well as one Medal of Honor and nine Distinguished Service Crosses.

While the unit was deactivated from regular U.S. Army service in 1956, in the years since, the Borinqueneers have been recognized for their contributions throughout United States military history.

In 2016, the 65th was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal and in 2020, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act, which included the language designating April 13 as National Borinqueneers Day.

On Tuesday, Orange County Commissioners honored the veterans, with a proclamation honoring the Borinqueneers across the county.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s office plans to honor surviving Boriquneers who are now in their 80s and 90s during a Luncheon Friday.

For Orange County resident, Dennis Freytes, the quest to honor the regiment is personal.

His father, SFC. Celio Freytes Menendez, served with the Borinqueneers during both World War 2 and the Korean War.

“He believed in the ideals that make America great. We the people for freedom, equality,” said Dennis Freytes.

Dennis remembers his father’s bravery in an era of segregation that still loomed large before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gained national prominence.

“He fought, even though he didn’t have all the rights,” said Dennis.

He points out, currently Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens, but to this day islanders who serve in military can’t vote in the general election for president.

He told Channel 9 his father died in 2011 while residing in the U.S. territory, without ever casting that vote...

Since his father death, Dennis has personally advocated for the Borinqueneers leading the effort to secure the congressional gold medal on their behalf.

He was in the audience as Borinqueneers received the honor bestowed by congress in 2016 and accepted orange county’s proclamation for his father and other Borinqueneers on Tuesday.









