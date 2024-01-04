TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi fire has section of I-4 shut down in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A semi-truck fire has a section of Interstate 4 shut down Thursday morning in Orlando.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. on westbound I-4, just past Orange Blossom Trail.

Several Orlando Fire Department crews are working to get the fire under control.

All westbound lanes of I-4 are shut down in the area and traffic is being diverted off of the highway.

Drivers should seek an alternative route and major traffic delays are building in the area.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and if there are any injuries.

Delays will continue as crews work to clear the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

