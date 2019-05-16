Seminole County deputies seek to track down man after bus stop attack of woman

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with Seminole County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a man they said attacked a woman at a bus stop in Fern Park.
Deputies said the attack happened in April at a busy bus stop just off U.S. Highway 17-92 around 9:30 p.m.
The woman told officials that a man approached from across the street as she sat on the bus stop. She said that he attacked her after she declined a proposition from the man.
The victim fought off the man and bit his finger in order to get away.
Emergency call records revealed a caller claiming they could hear someone screaming like they were getting hurt, "really, really bad."
The attack left the woman bloody and with a swollen face.
The woman was able to provide enough of a description to officials for a sketch, specifically pointing out that he had a lot of tattoos.
"Said it appeared to resemble a wizard," said Public Information Officer, Bob Kealing of the tattoos. "We are hopeful with that level of description that someone might know who this suspect is."
The Sheriff's Office said they haven't had any other reports since the incident.
If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6600.
